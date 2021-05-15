Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with his team firmly in the title race in La Liga, has continued to be enigmatic about his future at the club following this season. As rumors continue to come up suggesting he may quit the job this summer, he said on Saturday that there are simply moments when the decision is clear and obvious, neglecting to say what he wants to do in his immediate future.

"You might think I walk away from responsibility or leave when things get complicated, but no, never," Zidane told the media ahead of Sunday's match against Athletic Club.

"I don't leave because it's easy. There are moments when you have to stay, and others when you have to go."

Zidane's contract at Real is through the 2022 season, and his second spell at the club hasn't been nearly as successful as his first, but how could it be? After winning three straight Champions League crowns, he stepped down in 2018 and returned a year later, winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. One could argue that his second spell has been super impressive when you consider he's got his team to contend in UCL and La Liga this season despite so many injuries and lack of impact in attack from players like Eden Hazard and Rodrygo.

Still, despite a great base of young players and what will surely be a busy summer in terms of transfers, he claims that he doesn't know what will transpire.

"I'm sorry, I know what I say is boring, but it's true, I don't know what will happen," Zidane said. "I'm here. Tomorrow we play. Then we have one game left. After that, anything could happen, because this is Real Madrid. I don't look at the past or future, it's the present."

Real enter the second-to-last matchday two points back of Atletico Madrid with two points to go, needing their city rivals to drop points to open the door to snatch the title. All La Liga games on Sunday kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET, and you can see the action on fuboTV (Try for free).