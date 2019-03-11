Zinedine Zidane returns as Real Madrid's manager after the club parts ways with Santiago Solari

Real Madrid fired manager Santiago Solari and replaced him with Zinedine Zidane, the club announced Monday afternoon. The official announcement came shortly after multiple reports out of Spain, including from the newspaper Marca.

Solari was Real's second coach of the season following the stint under former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui. But the Spanish manager was let go in the first half of the season and replaced by Solari, who guided the club to a bit more stability but couldn't win the most important matches. Real lost to Barcelona twice in recent weeks and was eliminated from the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and also essentially knocked out of the race in La Liga.

Zidane stepped down at the end of last season to the surprise of many and Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club for Juventus after the 2018 World Cup.

Zidane, whose new contract with the club runs until June 30, 2022, will look to finish out the season strong, rebuild the roster in the summer with attacking talent and aim to compete for the European crown against next season. Potential Real Madrid targets this summer are likely Chelsea's Eden Hazard, PSG's Neymar, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.

You can watch Real Madrid matches on fuboTV (Try for free).