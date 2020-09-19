With Tottenham Hotspur on the verge of signing Gareth Bale back from Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane is denying any issue with the Welsh striker despite him rarely being a first-team player at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ahead of Real Madrid' La Liga opener against Real Sociedad on Sunday, Zidane said he and the four-time Champions League winner were fine.

"We've never had a problem," Zidane said in his pre-match press conference. "I know what he's done for this club. No one will change that ... It isn't done yet, so I can't say more, but we haven't had problems like some say. If there's a change now for him, all I can do is wish him the best.

"I haven't spoken to him. What he's done, he's done it really well, no one can argue with that. He's won a lot of things here ... We know the player he is and what he's done in seven years at Real Madrid."

Bale has 105 goals at the club and has scored in the biggest of moments, but his playing time has dwindled under the French legend. He played in just 16 league games last season, has been booed by the home fans and never looked comfortable at one of the world's biggest clubs.

"It's never been a burden," he added. "I have 25 players. It's true we had difficulties when perhaps he didn't play as he should for various reasons, that will always happen, but it's not a weight off my shoulders. It's the job. If it isn't Gareth, this year it will be someone else."

Bale's move back to Tottenham has not been confirmed by either club, with his deal set to be a one-year loan according to Fabrizio Romano. Tottenham opened up the season with a 1-0 loss to Everton. Spurs visit Southampton on Sunday.