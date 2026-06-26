Keeper Zion Suzuki shines as Japan survive Sweden to set up World Cup round of 32 clash with Brazil

Japan has clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a draw with Sweden on Thursday. The Samurai Blue settled for second place in Group F as they wrapped up group play at Dallas Stadium in front of 70,137 in attendance.

Daizen Maeda scored the opening goal for Japan early in the second half before Sweden equalized just seven minutes later with a goal by Newcastle's Anthony Elanga. Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made multiple key saves late in the game to preserve five points in the group.

Japan's standing means they're off to the round of 32. They will face Brazil on Monday in Houston and face a new challenge in attack, with Vinicius Jr., who has four goals for Brazil through three World Cup games so far.

Suzuki's efforts for Japan will be a high point for the squad as they head into the knockout rounds, as the goalkeeper navigates his first-ever senior-level World Cup.

"In the three matches, we conceded the first goal but managed to equalize, and we took the lead and won. Today, we took the lead but were caught up to. However, the fact that we didn't ultimately lose is a positive, " Suzuki said after the game. "Through the three matches, we learned that whatever style we use, results can follow."

Who is Japan's Goalkeeper

Zion Suzuki is the starting goalkeeper for Japan, with a journey reflective of exactly what can make the World Cup so special. Born in New Jersey to a Ghanian father and Japanese mother, the family relocated to Urawa, Saitama, where he grew up.

Between schooling, there was soccer, attending games at the local J.League club before eventually joining the academy with the Urawa Red Diamonds. As he got older, he was loaned to Belgian side Sint-Truiden, and eventually earned a new contract with Serie A side Parma in 2024. In the build-up towards the World Cup, he recorded five clean sheets over 28 games in his most recent season with the group.

His place as Japan's No. 1 goalkeeper is no accident, as his composure with the ball at his feet suits the team's style at this World Cup. At 6'3, he's still capable of launching a long ball, but fits into Japan's patient attack and aids in building out of the back. Japan is impressive with its technicality in possession and combinations quicker than you can blink. Yet the lineup on the pitch can still be patient with how they move because of their ball-playing defenders, including Suzuki.

Suzuki's first World Cup so far

Sometimes patience is even more impressive than flair for highlight saves, but against Sweden on Thursday, Suzuki showed he is capable of making those crucial saves at a young age.

"After we scored, we talked as a team about staying organized and avoiding any messy goals. For me personally, I think the reason I was able to prevent goals at the end, and maintain my concentration until the very end, was that I kept my mind clear rather than getting bogged down by any specific instructions," Suzuki said about the team collecting themselves after the equalizer.

"Looking back, it was a shot that came in somewhat like a cross; while I'm relieved it didn't go in, my honest impression after the match is that it might have been a saveable ball. I want to review the footage and reflect on what I could have done better," he said.

Suzuki and the team have been tested in different ways over three group games, and each one has carried a lesson for the goalkeeper. In games against the Netherlands and now Sweden, he's steadfast in playing through things when the game gets leveled or they're behind.

"If we don't concede a goal, this opponent won't be able to gain momentum. We didn't let them gain momentum, but even after conceding a goal, what we can do next is avoid conceding multiple goals. I believe that if I stand firmly in goal and play to the end, it will lead to the team's stability, and I think I was able to embody that, and I am also conscious of the fact that the next game will be even more important," he said.

Why goalkeeping matters for Japan moving forward

While Japan have reached the knockout rounds in each of the last two World Cups, they've never advanced past the round of 16. There have often been questions asked of the goalkeepers and whether or not that position limited their ceiling. With Suzuki's rise in the position, it's less about questions and more about growing into the tournament.

"We learned from all three matches that results will follow no matter how we play. We know that Brazil is a strong and excellent team, but if we do what we need to do, we can definitely win. It's a tough environment [at the World Cup] but we feel that we are growing with each match on this stage, in a way that is typical of Japan," Suzuki said.

From the first match to today's game, I felt I could to contribute to the build-up play, and I think I was able to do that. I think we are growing with each match, so if I can play as an even more improved version of myself in the first match of the next stage, I think it will help the team."

Looking ahead

Japan will no doubt have their biggest test in the round of 32. They will face Brazil on Monday, June 30, at NRG Stadium in Houston.