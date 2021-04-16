The UEFA Champions League and Europa League semifinals are now set after this week's action with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea left standing in the UCL and Manchester United, Arsenal, Villarreal and AS Roma in the UEL.
However, while those quarterfinals were finishing up, there was plenty going on across European soccer that you might have missed, and we are here to ensure that nothing flies under the radar with a pick of this week's alternative headlines.
Zlatan in potential gambling suspension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a fine and a maximum ban of three years as FIFA and UEFA do not allow players with financial motives in betting companies to compete in their competitions and the 39-year-old has been a part-owner of Bethard in Malta since 2018 while participating in competitions.
Neymar plans poker future
PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar is already planning for the future with an eye on moving into poker once his soccer career comes to an end: "It is true," he told CNEWS. It is one of the things that I love most. I think that after soccer I will travel for tournaments as I have always wanted to."
Foden takes action over Mbappe post
Phil Foden helped Manchester City to the Champions League semi-finals earlier this week and appeared to swiftly lay down the gauntlet to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in a stunt that has now cost his former social media company their position.
Spurs forgive Dulux for trophy cabinet gaffe
We’ll gloss over it this time... https://t.co/h8MkvJ8FBi— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur saw the funny side of their social media issues earlier this week when they announced Dulux as their official paint supplier, only for mocking tweets from the company's Twitter account to appear regarding Spurs' relatively modest success in the modern soccer era in terms of trophies won.
Hutter and Bobic to leave Frankfurt
🎙Hütter:— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 15, 2021
“I understand why people are disappointed. It’s my decision, and at the end of the day I’m the one who needs to come to terms with it. Despite it all, it’s better that the situation’s been made clear. I’ll talk about the reasons behind it when the time comes.”
#SGE pic.twitter.com/OofmJ9ws5C
Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that coach Adi Hutter and sporting director Fredi Bobic will both leave the club at the end of the season with the Austrian Borussia Monchengladbach-bound to replace Marco Rose when he joins Borussia Dortmund and Bobic expected to join Hertha Berlin.
Funkel tasked with keeping Koln up
1. FC Köln have a new head coach. Friedhelm Funkel will take over until the end of the season.— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 12, 2021
Fellow Bundesliga club Koln have replaced Markus Gisdol with Friedhelm Funkel in the hope that the veteran coach can keep them in the German top-flight this season after a run of eight league games without a win to drop to 17th in the 18-team table.
Saint-Etienne up for sale
📝𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙞̈𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙤 𝙚𝙩 𝙍𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙖̀ 𝙘𝙚𝙪𝙭 𝙦𝙪𝙞 𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙡'𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙀 👇 pic.twitter.com/eqTbSYo4sH— AS Saint-Étienne (from 🏡😷) (@ASSEofficiel) April 14, 2021
One of France's most decorated club's is on the market after AS Saint-Etienne owners Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer declared in an open letter that they are looking to pass the torch at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard after 17 years of co-ownership of Ligue 1's record 10-time winners.
Oostende and Mouscron denied Belgian top-flight licenses
The Belgian Football Association (KBVB) have rejected Oostende and Mouscron's applications for Pro League registration for next season with questions over the Pacific Media Group-owned club's financial situation and transparency and solvency questions over Pini Zahavi-backed Mouscron.
Austria Vienna also in financial trouble
Die erstinstanzlichen Urteile des Senat 5 im Lizenz- und Zulassungsverfahren für die Saison 2021/22 sind da.— Fußball-Bundesliga (@OEFBL) April 13, 2021
Hier geht's zur Übersicht: https://t.co/twWqdG8w3Y pic.twitter.com/2UFQ3vQnAR
Austrian giants Austria Vienna are also in a similar situation with their Austrian Bundesliga license for 2021-22 refused due to financial insecurity which could see the club responsible for over 25% of all top-flight titles and over 30% of Bundesliga and cup wins to their name drop into regional obscurity.
Heinrichs and Lopez complete permanent moves
#ÀJamaisOlympien 💙🌟 pic.twitter.com/AsCyPLJtCr— Maxime Lopez (@maximelopez) April 14, 2021
Two bits of transfer news were confirmed earlier this week with Benjamin Heinrichs completing his move to RB Leipzig from AS Monaco after an initial loan and signing a contract until 2025 while Sassuolo signed Maxime Lopez from Olympique de Marseille on a permanent basis.
Benny is staying! 🙌@Henrichs39 signs on a permanent deal with a contract until 2025 ✍️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 12, 2021
🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/5SHP25j60Q
Serie A clubs demand Dal Pino resignation
Seven Serie A clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, SSC Napoli and SS Lazio, have demanded that Lega President Paolo Dal Pino is removed from office via a vote of no confidence after the chief mismanaged negotiations with private equity funds for the media company and the issue of TV rights.
Three Hertha games rearranged due to COVID-19
ℹ️ The @DFL_Official has postponed #M05BSC, #BSCSCF and #S04BSC due to our players being in quarantine. New dates will be announced in due course.#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/slJ6Y3N7au— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) April 16, 2021
Hertha Berlin's German Bundesliga clashes with Mainz 05, SC Freiburg and Schalke 04 have been rearranged due to a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases with the Old Lady's ranks, including coach Pal Dardai.