Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Galaxy agree to new contract for 2019, squashing rumors of a possible departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had no trouble acclimating to life in the United States playing in Major League Soccer. The star striker, who joined the Los Angeles Galaxy last season after terminating his Manchester United contract, scored 22 goals in 27 MLS appearances. Los Angeles, however, failed to make the postseason, stoking rumors that Ibrahimovic could be considering another move.

Zlatan, however, clearly has some unfinished business in MLS, and he left no doubt regarding his future with a tweet on Monday.

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

The Galaxy followed this up with a Tuesday announcement that Ibrahimovic will return as a designated player in 2019 under a new contract.

"We are very pleased to sign Zlatan to a new contract that will see him return for the 2019 season," Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese said in statement on the team website. "He showed his value last season and we look forward to him representing our club next year. With Zlatan returning, we will continue to improve our team in advance of the season."

The Galaxy finished last season with 13 wins, 12 losses and nine draws, ending the year seventh in the Western Conference. With Zlatan returning, the bar will be higher this year. Ibrahimovic was just the third player in MLS history to notch a double-double for the season in goals and assists, as he finished with 10 assists on the year.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, will try to continue his historic success. The 37 year old has been solid early in his MLS career, and now the Swedish star will try to translate that individual success into team wins.