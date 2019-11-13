Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to Los Angeles Galaxy, tells fans to 'go back to watching baseball'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's days in Major League Soccer appear to be coming to an end. On Wednesday, the superstar tweeted a thank you message to the organization as they part ways and told fans to "go back to watching baseball." The 38-year-old Swedish forward joined two seasons ago and scored over 50 goals over that span, giving the Galaxy arguably the best pure striker the league has seen and one of the best players in the world of the last 20 years.

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you L.A. Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans -- you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues ... Now go back to watch baseball."

His status had been up in the air for a while now and it's no secret he and agent Mino Raiola have been leaning on one-year deals for flexibility purposes. The expectation is for him to return to Europe to continue his playing career, but with Ibra you never know. CBS Sports has been able to confirm the interest from various European clubs, mainly Bologna and Napoli.

Those inside the Los Angeles Galaxy told CBS Sports that they wanted him back but felt as if he wanted to leave, and that appears to be his choice.