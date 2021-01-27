Inter Milan are going to the Coppa Italia semifinals after beating rival AC Milan, 2-1, on Tuesday in a match that had it all. Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring, but his red card in the second half opened the door for an Inter comeback, and it was Romelu Lukaku's penalty kick that equalized before Christian Eriksen sealed it late.

The Danish midfielder came on as a substitute and put home a free kick in the 96th minute to earn the victory in the Derby della Madonnina.

Here are a few takeaways from the match.

The good and bad of Ibra

Anybody who saw that game saw what Ibrahimovic does so well and also perhaps his biggest flaw. The 38-year-old legend gave his team the lead with a fantastic shot in the first half off the post with this brilliant effort.

Then it all went downhill. First, he got into it with Romelu Lukaku and actually looked like the composed one.

Then, it was Ibrahimovic who lost his cool and picked up his second yellow card in the second half, resulting in a red card that put his team in a bad spot the rest of the way before Inter equalized.

Controversial penalty goes Inter's way

Nico Barella went down in the box when it looked like Rafael Leao swept him off his feet with a slide tackle, but the replay appeared to show the Italian talent jumping over Leao's leg and not being touched. It certainly seemed like a dive, and the penalty was not initially given. The referee, who left the match due to injury himself, overturned the call thanks to VAR and awarded a penalty that Lukaku would not miss.

Inter move on to the Coppa Italia semifinals next week.