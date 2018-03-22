Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly signed with the L.A. Galaxy, but what's he got left to offer?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Manchester United appears over, and it looks more likely than ever that the worst-kept secret in world soccer is nearing it's inevitable conclusion with him heading to MLS. The L.A. Times is reporting that Ibrahimovic has signed a contract to join the L.A. Galaxy.

ESPNFC, reported earlier on Thursday that Ibrahimovic has played his last game for Manchester United and was on the verge of joining Major League Soccer. The report said United boss Jose Mourinho has allowed Ibrahimovic to leave now in order to sign with an MLS club.

Here's what to know about what Zlatan-to-MLS really means:

Galaxy were always the destination

CBS Sports confirmed earlier this month that the Galaxy had been having internal talks about Ibra and reports have long pointed to the two sides being paired eventually.

The 36-year-old Swedish superstar has been one of the world's best players over the last decade-plus and would be one of the most high profile signings for MLS in its history.

Is he any good anymore?

Injuries have ruined this season, but the only player more capable of Ibrahimovic to succeed at that age is probably Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are physical freaks that can play for years to come, even at a decent level.

Though past his prime, he is just two seasons removed from a 50-goal campaign at Paris Saint-Germain and scored 28 goals for Manchester United last season. If Major League Soccer can get him, he would be a huge draw for fans of the game, not just domestically but also internationally.

We will have more to come as this story develops.