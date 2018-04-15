Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at 2018 World Cup appearance; what would it mean for Sweden?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to Major League Soccer has gone even better than expected. In three matches, Ibra has four goals. He netted a brace in his debut and then on Saturday, he marked his first start with the Los Angeles Galaxy by scoring the game-winning goal against the Chicago Fire. Check out Zlatan's winner:

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Ibrahimovic's La galaxy#LAGalaxy #MLS #europefootballzone pic.twitter.com/ubhF8Zpwpr — Europe Football Zone (@eufootballzone) April 15, 2018

The morning following that performance, Ibrahimovic hinted at possible summer plans on Twitter:

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

The word "skyhöga" translates to sky-high, for those curious. So does this mean he has a chance at playing at the World Cup? Well, he has already retired from international soccer, but that is not typically set in stone (see Lionel Messi). It would be considered a huge boost for the Swedish national team if he indeed returned to action. At worst, he'll be one of the most talked-about players at the World Cup in Russia. Sweden has its work cut out, grouped with Germany, South Korea and Mexico. It would not be a surprise to anyone if Sweden picks up three points against South Korea and Mexico to move on to the knockout stage with the addition of Ibra. Right now, Sweden has very little in the final third. John Guidetti has potential but has scored just one goal in 20 appearances. Without Ibra, they probably aren't getting out of the group stage. With him, they have a much better chance.

He may be 36 years old, but he's still got it, and he is showing that in MLS.