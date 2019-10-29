Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints move to Spain in Instagram post; his future with LA Galaxy remains uncertain

Los Angeles Galaxy star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a possible return to La Liga with a cryptic Instagram post ahead of his contract expiring in December. The striker posted a video saying hello to Spain, and adding that he is coming back. Take a look at the video:

The 38-year-old would be free to sign with a team and begin playing as early as January, and there's no doubt that he still has the quality to perform there. Last season, his first in MLS, he scored 22 goals in 27 games and followed that up with a 30-goal campaign this season.

The plan for the Galaxy, according to those close to the situation, was to sit down with Ibrahimovic and discuss what's next. Ibrahimovic, who was recently named in the MLS Best XI list for the season, probably prefers to take short-term deals at this point in his career for the sake of flexibility. A source close to the Galaxy put it at an 80 percent chance he leaves. The source added that there are some inside the franchise that feel like it's time to move on, while there are others that see him as a crucial piece for contending next season.

It's worth noting that when the Galaxy were eliminated by LAFC last week, Zlatan left the field making an obscene gesture to an opposing fan, which is obviously not a good look.

"It's not about the money. I have another two months, and then we'll see what happens ...." Ibrahimovic said after the elimination. "If I stay, I think for MLS it's good because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

Time will only tell what Ibrahimovic does and if this video is not just a promotional stunt. If history serves right, Ibrahimovic always plays for the top clubs in a country. He played at Ajax in Holland, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan in Italy, Barcelona in Spain, PSG in France and Manchester United in England. That leaves us to three teams in Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. It seems like a return to Barca is probably not in the cards. Real could use some help at the No. 9 position, and Atleti is really struggling to put the ball away, scoring just 10 times in 10 league games so far this season.