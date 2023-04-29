Zlatan Ibrahimovic will likely miss the end of the remaining 2022-23 season after picking up a calf injury, as exams confirmed on Saturday morning. The Swedish star suffered another injury in the warm-up of AC Milan's match against Lecce, when the team coached by Stefano Pioli won 2-0 at San Siro. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 41 year-old legend underwent medical checks that confirmed that he's likely to miss the next month.

Ibrahimovic underwent knee surgery in 2022 and has only played 144 minutes in all competitions this season so far, scoring only once against Udinese making him the oldest player to score in Serie A's history. His current contract with AC Milan will expire this summer and the latest injury raises more concerns and doubts about his future at the club.

The Swedish striker came back to Italy in 2020 after playing two years with LA Galaxy where he scored 53 goals in 58 games. His second stint at AC Milan, where he also played from 2010 to 2012, was successful considering his impact since he rejoined the Rossoneri. Thanks to his support on and off the pitch, AC Milan won last season's Scudetto for the first time in eleven years (he was also part of that team back in 2011).

However, his fourth season at the club started off with the knee injury that forced him to face a long-term recovery. Despite turning 41 last October, Ibrahimovic extended his deal with AC Milan until the summer 2023 for an additional year, but rumors about retirement started to grow increasingly over the past months as he's struggled to get on the field. Now, after a new injury that will likely force him to miss the end of the season, these rumors are returning.

During the 2022-23 season, Ibrahimovic only played 144 minutes, four games and scored one penalty against Udinese that made him the oldest Serie A scored of all time. Coach Stefano Pioli did not include him in the Champions League's roster this season, and ironically he won't be considered as a Champions League's winner if AC Milan were to go on and win the trophy. Whatever happens it will remain the only big trophy he never won during his successful career. The Rossoneri will play the Champions League's semifinals against city rivals and Ibrahimovic' former team Inter on May 10 and May 16.