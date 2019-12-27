Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins AC Milan after two-year MLS stint with LA Galaxy
Ibrahimovic is back in Italy after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired in December
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making his return to Italy's Serie A, signing a deal with AC Milan for the remainder of this season and with an option for next season, the club announced on Friday. The 38-year-old Swede saw his contract expire with the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS this month, leaving him free to sign with another club.
Ibrahimovic is familiar with the game in Italy, playing for three different Italian clubs over his legendary career. He first joined Juventus in 2004, moved to Inter Milan right after following Juve's match-fixing scandal in 2006 and then joined AC Milan in 2010 on loan before a permanent move. In 85 games for AC Milan, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals.
"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan [that] I love. I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," Ibrahimovic said in the official press release.
The move makes plenty of sense for both parties, with Ibrahimovic looking for minutes and Milan needing help. One of the biggest, most successful clubs in the world, the Rossoneri find themselves in 11th place in the league and just seven points above relegation. AC Milan has one of the worst attacks in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in 17 games.
Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the Galaxy, scoring 52 goals in 56 appearances.
The club said he will arrive in Milan on Jan. 2 to have his medical and then will join the first training session.
