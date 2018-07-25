Zlatan Ibrahimovic on sharing L.A. spotlight with LeBron James: 'I could play with LeBron, without a problem'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic really loves attention. It's kind of his thing. So it shouldn't come as a shock that the Los Angeles Galaxy star made some pretty outlandish comments when he appeared on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" on Tuesday. Now that he's sharing a city with LeBron James, Zlatan actually seems pretty willing to share the spotlight -- and he made an interesting offer to the Lakers.

"I did a lot of sport. Everything with a ball, I'm phenomenal," he said on PTI. "So if I played basket, I could play with LeBron, without a problem. And if they need help, I'll help them."

It's a kind offer from Zlatan, and it's probably the only thing that could make a roster that has Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson goofier.

Ibrahimovic went on to compare James' game to ... his own.

"I think him, as an athlete, he's amazing, what's he doing, the way he's doing it," he said. "Because I see myself also being so big and move like a small ninja -- what he does also."

When James first came to Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic acknowledged his place as The King -- but not without letting him know that he'd have some friendly competition in town.

Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy are currently fourth in the Western Conference of the MLS with a record of 9-7-4. The 36-year-old star has 12 goals in 15 games played for the Galaxy. The Lakers, meanwhile, are dealing with an incredibly deep Western Conference. maybe when the MLS season is over, Zlatan can give them the boost they need.