Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan, still together. The Swedish striker will turn 40 next October and will play once again with the Rossoneri in Serie A. In the last days, the negotiation between Ibrahimovic and the AC Milan board has gone very well. The agreement is now imminent for € 7 million net until June 30, 2022, with the same current salary. Ibrahimovic is ready to accept AC Milan's proposal and the signing of the new contract is expected in the next few days, with the hope of Zlatan being able to play the Champions League again. AC Milan are currently second in Serie A.

Confirmation today also came from Paolo Maldini, club legend and AC Milan technical director: "We are discussing only the final details, we are at the last steps and then Ibrahimovic will sign the new contract with us". There are two other very important contracts expiring in June to be discussed for AC Milan: the negotiations are progressing with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but an agreement has not yet been reached.