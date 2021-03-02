The feud between NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has carried on, with the AC Milan striker doubling down that athletes should just be concerned with what they do for a living and not get involved in other, off-the-field matters. Zlatan initially praised the four-time NBA champion, but added that he should essentially stick to sports, the Lakers star responded that he would not shut up about "things that are wrong."

"I preach about my people and I preach about inequality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community because I was part of my community at one point and seeing things that are going on," James said.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic did not back down in a press conference, according to ESPN:

"Athletes unite the world, politics divide it," Ibrahimovic said. "Our role is to unite the world by doing what we do best. Athletes should be athletes and politicians should do politics."

We'll have to wait and see if LeBron decides to respond to this one, but it is interesting to see Ibrahimovic -- who played in the U.S. for the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2018-19 -- wanting athletes to stick to sports... while at a press conference for a music festival he is helping host.

It should be said that James hasn't been able to stick to sports, but for good reasons, using his success and platform to really make an impact in the community. From the "I Promise" school in Akron, Ohio, to starting the "More Than a Vote" campaign, the future Hall of Famer's duels haven't just been against NBA legends but serious issues facing the country.