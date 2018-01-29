Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly inching closer to leaving Manchester United for MLS
The veteran could be leaving the Red Devils for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be nearing a move to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, according to a report from ESPNFC on Sunday.
Sources have also said that Ibrahimovic, if he does indeed make the move, will be signed with the help of Targeted Allocation Money, meaning he will not take up a Designated Player spot. It's unclear at this point if sponsors or other sources are kicking in money to augment Ibrahimovic's salary.
The 36-year-old Swedish superstar suffered a major knee injury last April with United but signed a one-year extension with the club for this season. His chances to play at United are likely limited with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, who just joined from Arsenal this transfer window. A move out of Old Trafford could lead to more playing time.
Ibrahimovic has long been linked with a move to MLS and would be a huge upgrade for the Galaxy up top. He's arguably one of the most consistent pure strikers in the world of soccer over the last 10 seasons, scoring at least 20 goals each of the last seven seasons, including a 50-goal campaign for PSG in 2015-16.
So far this season, he has played seven matches, scoring one goal. United also brought in Romelu Lukaku this past summer, and the Belgian is the clear-cut choice up top for Jose Mourinho.
Getting Ibra would be a huge score for MLS as he's one of the biggest names in the sport. The 36-year-old likely won't be able to offer more than a couple of good seasons, but will draw fans to the StubHub Center and on the road.
