AC Milan announced on Thursday that star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is just the latest important club figure to have contracted it. Technical director and club legend Paolo Maldini tested positive in March.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt," Milan said in a statement. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter on Thursday to say he is symptom-free and even joked about it, showing his unmatched confidence.

"I tested negative [for] Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

A win on Thursday for Milan would move them to Europa League play-off round on Oct. 1 against the winner of Besiktas of Turkey and Rio Ave of Portugal.

Ibrahimovic, 38, returned to Milan in January after his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy expired. Obviously contracting the virus is serious stuff, but there aren't any indications whether he has started experiencing any symptoms or not.

When it comes to the sporting side, this will obviously and comes at a time where he has been in fantastic form. In the 2-0 win over Bologna on Monday, Ibrahimovic scored both goals and so far this season and has three goals in two games.

Ibrahimovic scored 11 goals in 20 games with Milan last season.