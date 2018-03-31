Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS debut surpasses all expectations as he goes absolutely nuts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his MLS debut on Saturday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic went freaking nuts on Saturday.

The new superstar striker for the Los Angeles Galaxy played a little more than 20 minutes and came on with his team trailing Los Angeles FC 3-1. Ibra scored two goals, including the equalizer and the winner (in stoppage time), as the Galaxy came back and won 4-3. It was a fantastic beginning that couldn't ever be dreamed of.

Here's how it went down. After LAFC took a 3-0 lead with two fantastic goals from Carlos Vela, it was panic time for Sigi Schmid. Sebastian Lletget managed to get one back for the Galaxy, and Ibra was brought on with the hope of helping this team come back and draw level. But he decided to do more, and spectacularly so. After Christ Pontius made it 3-2, Ibra went Ibra.

On his first shot, Ibra scored from 40 yards out with a ridiculous strike:

Zlatan is not human!



His MLS debut goal was simply SPECTACULAR.

And then he and buddy Ashley Cole combined for the winner at the death (but he looked offside):

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Zlatan completes the LA Galaxy comeback with his second goal of the game.

You really can't expect anything more. He had limited time, hasn't played much this season and decided to show that at age 36, he can still be one of the best players in the world.

Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan.