Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS debut surpasses all expectations as he goes absolutely nuts
This was Zlatan at his best, and it was something unbelievable to witness
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his MLS debut on Saturday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic went freaking nuts on Saturday.
The new superstar striker for the Los Angeles Galaxy played a little more than 20 minutes and came on with his team trailing Los Angeles FC 3-1. Ibra scored two goals, including the equalizer and the winner (in stoppage time), as the Galaxy came back and won 4-3. It was a fantastic beginning that couldn't ever be dreamed of.
Here's how it went down. After LAFC took a 3-0 lead with two fantastic goals from Carlos Vela, it was panic time for Sigi Schmid. Sebastian Lletget managed to get one back for the Galaxy, and Ibra was brought on with the hope of helping this team come back and draw level. But he decided to do more, and spectacularly so. After Christ Pontius made it 3-2, Ibra went Ibra.
On his first shot, Ibra scored from 40 yards out with a ridiculous strike:
And then he and buddy Ashley Cole combined for the winner at the death (but he looked offside):
You really can't expect anything more. He had limited time, hasn't played much this season and decided to show that at age 36, he can still be one of the best players in the world.
Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Wild finish keeps Barca undefeated
Sevilla was left stunned at home as Messi and Suarez took over
-
Worst ref decision of 2018 in Argentina
This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay
-
LAFC-LA Galaxy was MLS at its best
Seven goals, Ibrahimovic and crazy scenes made for a wild Saturday
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
It's the battle of Los Angeles between the league's most decorated club and its newest
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final
-
Man. City vs. Everton preview
City is comfortable in first and Everton is pretty safe from the drop zone