Arsenal FC will try to get back into the win column on the European stage when they visit FC Zurich for a 2022 Europa League matchup on Thursday on Paramount+. Mikel Arteta's men suffered their first loss of the Premier League season to Manchester United last weekend, 3-1, but are still in first place on the league table and will try to bounce back against a Swiss Super League squad that is still looking for the first victory of its own season after playing seven winless matches. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Zurich vs. Arsenal odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the -360 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Zurich as the +900 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for goals is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 133-99 in his last 232 soccer picks, returning nearly $3,000 for $100 bettors.

For Zurich vs. Arsenal, Sutton is picking Arsenal with a -1.5 handicap for a -130 payout. The expert expects the Gunners to have a different starting lineup following the loss to Manchester United over the weekend, but still believes the reserves can get the job done against a downtrodden Swiss club.

Arsenal has never faced Zurich and did not participate in any European tournaments last season, so they will be anxious to start their 2022 Europa League campaign off on the right foot. Zurich did win twice against Scottish squad Hearts in the Europa League qualifying playoffs, but will have a much harder time containing the top team in the English Premier League.

