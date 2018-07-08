2018 FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge: Surprising upset picks from proven model

The 2018 World Cup semifinals feature two must-see matches. France takes on Belgium in a top-10 showdown on Tuesday, while England and Croatia square off at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. The winners will be just one victory away from hoisting the World Cup trophy on July 15. Luckily, you can still fill out your 2018 World Cup bracket for the semis and final. You can pick which teams advance based on multiple factors, or you can trust a successful model that has been proven to work. If you want to win your 2018 World Cup bracket pool, this model will give you the huge edge you need.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup bracket picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics" -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



The Soccerbot has dominated the World Cup knockout stage. It called for a draw in regulation for England-Colombia (+235) and for an English victory. It was all over Brazil and Belgium to win in regulation in the round of 16. It also correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, the Soccerbot analyzed every potential knockout matchup and revealed its optimal 2018 World Cup bracket for the semis and final.



One shocker: France, the odds-on 2018 World Cup favorite at 2-1, fails to defeat Belgium in the semifinals.



France has reached the World Cup semifinal for the sixth time in its history. The French have progressed to the World Cup final twice (1998 and 2006), winning the trophy as the host nation in 1998. France is coming off a dominant 2-0 win over Uruguay in the quarterfinals. With that victory, France became just the second team to beat three different South American sides in a single World Cup tournament (Netherlands, 1974).



France's attack, led by Antoine Griezmann, seems to be finding its stride after scoring just three goals in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup. Griezmann has scored seven goals in his last six appearances for France in the knockout stages of major tournaments.



However, the model isn't sold on Griezmann and Co. beating Belgium in the semifinal. The Soccerbot gives Belgium a 53 percent chance of an outright win against France, making it well worth the +110 World Cup odds that Belgium is getting on Tuesday.



Sumpter's optimal bracket has also identified its 2018 World Cup champion. Nailing this pick is the key to winning your World Cup bracket pool and walking away with a huge payday.



So what is the optimal bracket for the World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you need to be all over in your World Cup brackets, all from the model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.