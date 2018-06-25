2018 FIFA World Cup: Schedule, round of 16 date and start times, standings, TV channel, live stream
Here's how the knockout stage is shaping up
The 2018 World Cup knockout stage is taking shape. Four teams have officially been matched up in the round of 16, and the rest of the matchups will be finalized by Thursday when the group stage ends. Below you will find the current knockout stage bracket, the schedule, TV information, start times and more. If you want to see the live standings, click here.
Bracket
Knockout stage schedule
Round of 16
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 30
Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 10 a.m. on Fox
Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, July 1
Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox
Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox
Monday, July 2
Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1
Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday, July 3
Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1
Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox
Wednesday, July 11
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox
Third Place
Saturday, July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox
Final
Sunday, July 15
TBD vs. TBA, 11 a.m. on Fox
