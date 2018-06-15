2018 FIFA World Cup schedule: Streaming for fixtures, kickoff times, TV channels in English and Spanish and more

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is already underway from Russia with goals aplenty over the first couple of matches. If you've missed the first couple of games, don't worry. CBS Sports has you covered with coverage throughout the month-long event from Russia.

You can watch the matches on TV or stream them online on your computer mobile device, but what if you want to specifically watch the games in English or Spanish?

In the United States, Fox has the rights for the tournament in English, while Telemundo has the Spanish broadcasting rights. Fox will air some games on its national network channel and on FS1, while Spanish games will be jump between Telemundo and NBC Universo. You can stream all of the games through fuboTV (try for free).

Note: First channel listed is in English and second is in Spanish.

Thursday, June 14





Russia vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo

Friday, June 15





Egypt vs. Uruguay 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 and Telemundo Morocco vs. Iran 11 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo Portugal vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, June 16





France vs. Australia 6 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 and Telemundo Argentina vs. Iceland 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo Peru vs. Denmark 12 p.m. ET Saransk FS1 and Telemundo Croatia vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. ET Kaliningrad FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, June 17





Costa Rica vs. Serbia 8 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo Germany vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo Brazil vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, June 18





Sweden vs. South Korea 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and Telemundo Belgium vs. Panama 11 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 and Telemundo Tunisia vs. England 2 p.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and Telemundo

Tuesday, June 19





Poland vs. Senegal 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo Colombia vs. Japan 11 a.m. ET Saransk Fox and Telemundo Russia vs. Egypt 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, June 20





Portugal vs. Morocco 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Rostov Fox and Telemundo Iran vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Kazan Fox and Telemundo

Thursday, June 21





France vs. Peru 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 and Telemundo Denmark vs. Australia 11 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo Argentina vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox and Telemundo

Friday, June 22





Brazil vs. Costa Rica 8 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg FS1 and Telemundo Nigeria vs. Iceland 11 a.m. ET Volgograd Fox and Telemundo Serbia vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, June 23





Belgium vs. Tunisia 8 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo Germany vs. Sweden 11 a.m. ET Sochi Fox and Telemundo South Korea vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox and Telemundo

Sunday, June 24





England vs. Panama 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and Telemundo Japan vs. Senegal 11 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox and Telemundo Poland vs. Colombia 2 p.m. ET Kazan Fox and Telemundo

Monday, June 25





Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt 10 a.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and NBC Universo Uruguay vs. Russia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo Iran vs. Portugal 2 p.m. ET Saransk Fox and Telemundo Spain vs. Morocco 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad FS1 and NBC Universo

Tuesday, June 26





Australia vs. Peru 10 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 and Telemundo Denmark vs. France 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and NBC Universo Iceland vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1 and NBC Universo Nigeria vs. Argentina 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, June 27





South Korea vs. Germany 10 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 and NBC Universo Mexico vs. Sweden 10 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox and Telemundo Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and NBC Universo Serbia vs. Brazil 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo

Thursday, June 28





Japan vs. Poland 10 a.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and NBC Universo Senegal vs. Colombia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo England vs. Belgium 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox and Telemundo Panama vs. Tunisia 2 p.m. ET Saransk FS1 and NBC Universo

For a complete World Cup schedule in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.