2018 FIFA World Cup: Which teams are pitted in the 'Group of Death' in Russia?

There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is finally upon us, and while there are plenty of tough groups, there is one that stands out a little above the rest. Group F featuring Mexico, reigning champs Germany, a Sweden team that knocked out Italy in qualifying and a formidable South Korea team.

group-f.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Top to bottom, it is the strongest group of all. It's still a group Mexico should get out of, but a slip up against Sweden or South Korea means El Tri will likely be a big trouble.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES