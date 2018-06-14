2018 FIFA World Cup: Which teams are pitted in the 'Group of Death' in Russia?
There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is finally upon us, and while there are plenty of tough groups, there is one that stands out a little above the rest. Group F featuring Mexico, reigning champs Germany, a Sweden team that knocked out Italy in qualifying and a formidable South Korea team.
Top to bottom, it is the strongest group of all. It's still a group Mexico should get out of, but a slip up against Sweden or South Korea means El Tri will likely be a big trouble.
