2018 World Cup bracket predictions: Russia 2018 expert picks and knockout stage upsets by CBS Sports experts

The 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage is finally behind us, which means only 16 nations in the world of soccer remain in Russia with one common goal: Hoisting that beautiful golden trophy depicting two humans together holding the globe. The latest odds and betting lines have Brazil and Spain as the heavy favorites. Brazil is on the same side of the bracket as South American rivals Argentina and Uruguay, along with dark horse favorites Belgium and Euro 2016 champion Portugal and Euro 2016 runner-up France. If you're looking for a breakdown of the bracket, we've got you covered.

But as we all know, the tournament never plays out the way we see it on paper. There are always surprises. Just ask Germany. The reigning 2014 champs crashed out of the group stage after losing to South Korea. That means there will be a new champion, so our CBS Sports prognosticators have locked in their predictions, and their brackets are presented below along with round of 16 picks and World Cup final picks.

Round of 16 final picks



Our pundits seem to agree on Spain, Belgium and Brazil all winning their round of 16 matchups and advancing to the quarterfinals. Some of the biggest surprises among our prognosticators include Uruguay winning it all (Nick Kostos), Belgium and Croatia reaching the final (Sean Wagner-McGough), England reaching the final (Thomas Rongen) and Switzerland reaching the semis (Tom Fornelli).

Four of the six experts have the Brazilian national team hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done. Here's a look at each of our expert brackets and World Cup final picks below:

World Cup final picks

Thomas Rongen's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Nick Kostos' picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Roger Gonzalez's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Igor Mello's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli's picks



Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sean Wagner-McGough's picks