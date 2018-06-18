2018 World Cup: Colombia vs. Japan odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Colombia has high expectations for the 2018 World Cup, and it starts Tuesday when the team takes on upset-minded Japan in an opening-round match at 8 a.m. ET. Colombia is posted at -150, meaning you'd need to bet $150 to win $100 on a Colombian victory. Japan is at +475 (risk $100 to win $475), while a draw is at +255. The over-under on total goals is 2. Before you make your picks on either side of this showdown, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up an impressive 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few.



Sumpter knows Colombia and Poland are the favorites to advance out of Group H. The Colombians advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014, their sixth trip to the World Cup. Four years later, they're loaded and poised to make another run.



Their 2018 World Cup roster is filled with top European talent, led by Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez, one of the world's top midfielders.



Monaco's Radamel Falcao is likely making his final Cup appearance, while the team sports a group of strong defenders from clubs like Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona.



Japan has advanced to the Round of 16 three of its six World Cup appearances, but never further. This team full of veterans will look to erase the memories of the 2014 tournament, where it mustered only two goals and was upset in the group stage.



Most of Japan's top players play their club ball in their home nation. There are exceptions, including its best player, Borussia Dortmund's Shinki Kagawa. He'll lead what is considered a very strong Japanese midfield unit into the World Cup 2018.



Up front, Shinki Okazaki is past his prime but can still provide excitement in what is likely his final World Cup. The Leicester City forward has 50 career goals for his national team.



