2018 World Cup: Croatia preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

Croatia enters the 2018 World Cup with high expectations, boasting what is arguably its strongest roster since the 1998 cup. Led by Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, the Croatians are expected to finish second in their group behind Argentina.

Croatia has a loaded midfield that will be relied on big time.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Five

Best finish: Third place, 1998

Last World Cup: 2014

Matches

June 16 - vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET on FS1

June 21 - vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 26 - vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco),Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo), Karlo Letica (Hajduk), Lovre Kalinic (Gent).

Defenders: Borna Barisic (Osijek), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge), Zoran Nizic (Hajduk), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg), Borna Sosa (Dinamo).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Marko Rog (Napoli), Mario Pasalic (Spartak), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter).

Strikers: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter), Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Ante Rebic (Eintracht), Duje Cop (Standard Liege), Ivan Santini (Caen), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke).

Best Player

Midfielder Luka Modric. The Real Madrid star is 32 years old and his prime is almost over, but he is still a player that can make a big impact. He doesn't rely on speed, just using his body to find space and get the attack going with pinpoint passes. He's a top midfielder and will be the engine in the middle for the Europeans.

Player to watch

Domagoj Vida. The 29-year-old defender is one of the more intimidating players at the cup. He is strong, agile and at times reckless. He must be focused, because he's the top of guy with one silly challenge he gets a red card. He's a darn good player, but he must be composed.

Outlook

The second-most talented team in the group behind Argentina, pressure is going to be on to beat Nigeria and Iceland to go through. A slip-up in the first match, even a draw, and they are in trouble. Three points, and they'll be in a great spot to move on. This team is so strong in the middle and has some veterans in the final third that can make a big impact. At the back, if composed, they are a team that could really make a run to the quarterfinals.