2018 World Cup: Croatia vs. Denmark odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage continues on Sunday when Croatia takes on Denmark at 2 p.m. ET. Denmark is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Croatia is No. 20. Croatia cruised to three victories to top Group D, while Denmark finished in second place behind France in Group C.



The model knows Croatia and Denmark have met five times and each team has won twice.



This will be Croatia's first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since advancing to the semifinals in 1998. Croatia was just one of three teams to win all three games in the group stage, scoring seven goals en route to wins over Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland.



Meanwhile, Denmark finished second in Group C with one win and two draws. However, the Danes enter Sunday's showdown against Croatia on a 16-game unbeaten streak.



