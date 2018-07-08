2018 World Cup: Croatia vs. England semifinal odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

A berth in the 2018 World Cup final will be at stake when Croatia takes on England at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. England is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Croatia is No. 20, and each team has had epic victories in knockout play to get here. England turned away Radamel Falcao and Colombia on penalty kicks before ousting Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Croatia slipped past Denmark on penalty kicks and then eliminated Russia on penalties in the quarters.



Sportsbooks list England at +135 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet to win would return $135. Croatia is going off at +230, while a draw in regulation returns +220. On a two-way play (winner including extra time), England is -165 and Croatia is +135. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



The model knows England finished second in Group G after a loss to Belgium. It allowed a stoppage-time tally to Colombia before winning on penalty kicks. It then conquered the Swedes in the quarterfinals, putting the match out of reach when Dele Alli scored in the 58th minute for a two-goal lead.



England hasn't conceded more than one goal in any game in Russia 2018. England's Harry Kane has six goals, the most by any Englishman at a World Cup since 1986, when star striker Gary Lineker tallied six in Mexico. England's lone World Cup title came back in 1966.



The model also knows Croatia has never gotten to a World Cup final, but did make it to the semifinals in 1998, when it lost to eventual champ France. In its last three World Cup trips, the Croatians have failed to advance out of group play, notching a total of two victories.



Croatia has multiple players who can score in the box. Luka Modric scored a goal in his first two matches against Nigeria and Argentina. And Ivan Perisic scored the game-winner against Iceland that allowed his squad to claim Group D.



