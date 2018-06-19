2018 World Cup: Egypt vs. Russia odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Russia opened its 2018 World Cup campaign with a 5-0 route of Saudi Arabia. The host nation will look for its second consecutive victory on Tuesday when it faces Egypt at 2:00 p.m. ET. Egypt fell to Uruguay in its opening match and will be looking for a positive result. Russia enters this Group A game at +110 on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $100 on a Russian victory to win $110. Egypt is +300 (risk $100 to win $300), while a draw is +215. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The Soccerbot nailed both opening matches for these two teams, accurately picking a Russian victory and an Egyptian defeat.



The model knows Russia will have home-field advantage and huge motivation for Tuesday's match. A win guarantees Russia a spot in the quarterfinals, while a draw all but assures a berth based on its sizable goal differential.



The kickoff to the World Cup couldn't have gone any better for Russia. The team scored just 12 minutes into Thursday's opener against Saudi Arabia and cruised to a 5-0 victory. Three goals came from reserves, and two of those came from Denis Cheryshev, a talented winger at Villarreal and former youth player for Real Madrid.



Aside from Cheryshev, nearly all of the Russian national team's players come from the local club level, including goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, 32, who has played in 104 national team games.



Egypt is coming off a heartbreaking defeat against Uruguay in its opener. A positive result in this match is crucial for Egypt to keep its hopes of advancing to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage alive.



Egypt's star player, Mohamed Salah, was on the bench for the opener, but didn't step on the field due to a shoulder injury. The Egyptian is widely expected to start against Russia and will be the focal point of the attack. Salah scored over 40 goals across all competitions for Liverpool last season.



Omar Gaber, playing for Los Angeles FC of the MLS, and Arsenal's Mohamed Elnery lead a strong midfield group.



