2018 World Cup: England preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

England enters the 2018 World Cup with some top talent in the final third and the belief that this team can make a run under Gareth Southgate. The team has some serious quality in the middle of the pitch and up top, but at the back are John Stones, Phil Jones and Gary Cahill enough to contend with the big boys?

England enters the cup with Harry Kane (9) as its biggest star. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 15

Best finish: Champions in 1966

Last World Cup: Group Stage in 2014

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 18 - vs. Tunisia at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

June 24 - vs. Panama at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 28 - vs. Belgium at 2 p.m. ET on Fox

Roster

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Best Player

Harry Kane. The Tottenham man bursted onto the scene in 2014-15 with 31 goals, and it was no fluke. He had 28 the following year, then 35 and finished this past season with 41 goals in 48 appearances. He's already got 12 goals for the national team and has turned into a clinical, brilliant forward who is as good in the air as he is with his feet.

Player to watch

Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City man hasn't been at his best with the national team, but he already has 37 caps. He scored 23 goals this past season for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola has him flying high with confidence. If he can gel well with Kane and work some combinations with him to find some attempts in space, England will be in good shape.

Outlook

England has a really easy route to the group stage, assuming they can taek care of Panama and Tunisia. If they have to face Belgium in the last game needing points, things could get tricky. This team is a near lock for the knockout stage, and there this team can make a bit of a run. But it is probably capped with the quarterfinals, depending on the matchups. The concern is at the back, so the midfield will need to dominate the ball and be patient, allowing this attack to find Kane in the box and let him do his magic.