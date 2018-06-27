2018 World Cup: England vs. Belgium odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Group G is on the line in the 2018 World Cup when undefeated powerhouses Belgium and England collide at 2 p.m. ET Thursday in Kaliningrad. Their lineups will look different for this group stage finale as managers sit players for rest or minor injuries. With Belgium expected to rest more stars, sportsbooks list England as a slight favorite in the 2018 World Cup odds. England is +160, meaning a $100 wager on England to win would net $160 in profit. Belgium is +190 and the draw is +210. The over-under on total goals scored is 2.5.

Both teams have outscored their opposition (Tunisia, Panama) by a combined 8-2 and clinched spots in the knockout stage.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (four goals) and captain Eden Hazard (two goals, assist) sustained minor injuries in the 5-2 win over Tunisia. Afterward, manager Roberto Martinez promised "major changes" vs. England.

But their potential absence opens up a spot for striker Michy Batshuayi, who came off the bench to score against Tunisia and led all players with six shots; he created several good chances. Martinez also can choose from experienced reserves like Thomas Vermaelen, Kompany and Marouane Fellaini.

No one has been better at the 2018 World Cup than 24-year-old English striker Harry Kane, who leads all players with five goals. He's lobbying manager Gareth Southgate to play Thursday even though a win might not be beneficial to the Three Lions' title chances.

Moreover, this is a totally different squad than the England teams that won one game combined at the previous two World Cups. They're cohesive and disciplined, and they control the ball.

