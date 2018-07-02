2018 World Cup: England vs. Colombia odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

Group H winner Colombia meets Group G second-place finisher England on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET in the final match of the 2018 World Cup Round of 16. The victor plays the winner of Sweden-Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Favored England is posted at +110, meaning you would need to wager $100 on an English victory to gain a $110 profit. Colombia is +290, while a draw in regulation is +215. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match between England and Colombia is two.

The model knows the Colombians controlled tempo in their final Group H match against Senegal, possessing the ball for 56 percent of the time before center-back Yerry Mina deposited the winning goal that propelled them into the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

In order to advance to the quarterfinals against England, Colombia will need a strong performance from its best player, Radamel Falcao. The AS Monaco striker, who tallied a goal in his squad's 3-0 shutout of Poland, must be ready to shoot in high-percentage scoring chances within the box.

But the model also knows England is led by 24-year-old striker Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur star leads all World Cup scorers with five goals, including three in English's 6-1 victory over Panama.

