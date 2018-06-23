2018 World Cup: England vs. Panama odds, expert picks, insider predictions

England faces Panama at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday in the 2018 World Cup. Last time out, Harry Kane saved the day for England, scoring a goal in stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Tunisia. Panama, meanwhile, gave up two goals to Romelu Lukaku in a 3-0 loss to Belgium. Sportsbooks have England as a -475 favorite (bet $475 to win $100), with Panama paying 16-1 to win outright as the underdog. The draw is priced at +490 and the over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



David Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



The model has analyzed every angle of England-Panama.



The model knows England notched a 2-1 win over Tunisia in its opener, moving to 4-0-2 in its last six matches overall. Panama was dominated in a 3-0 loss to Belgium and has just one goal in a six-match stretch in which it has gone 1-4-1.



England made headlines when it apparently tipped its hand regarding its planned lineup against Panama. An assistant coach carried a roster at practice that was visible to observers and photographed.



If accurate, changes would include a demotion of Raheem Sterling, who has gone scoreless in 21 straight matches. Also, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is listed as a replacement for the injured Dele Alli (thigh).



The model also knows a desperate Panama club is still looking for answers after it was held to just two on-target shots out of six total attempts in its 2018 World Cup debut. The Central American nation should be highly motivated to continue its World Cup run.



