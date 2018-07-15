2018 World Cup final: France vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel, updates, how to watch online

After a month of battling, it has arrived. The 2018 World Cup final is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. ET as one of the pre-cup favorites France takes on stunning finalist Croatia for the biggest trophy in the sport. France goes for its second title, while Croatia aims to become just the ninth team ever to win the World Cup.

It is without a doubt the biggest moment in the careers of every single one of these players and a match loaded with talent. Six players in this match made the CBS Sports All-World Cup team, and two of the players will be matched up in the the game's key battle. France central defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante, arguably the best at his position in the world, will be tasked with containing Croatia's midfield engine in superstar Luka Modric.

France XI: Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante; Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.



Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Mario Manduzkic, Ante Rebic.

The teams are healthy but surely a bit tired at this stage, especially Croatia. The team has played three consecutive extra time affairs, meaning they enter the final having essentially played an extra match with the 90 minutes of extra time.

France vs. Croatia score, live updates

SportsLine odds

Prediction

France ends Croatia's dream with a thoroughly impressive attacking performance as the country wins its second World Cup title. France 3, Croatia 1.



