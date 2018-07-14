2018 World Cup final: France vs. Croatia odds, lines, expert picks, and best insider predictions

It's an all-European battle to decide who will be crowned champion as France and Croatia square off in the 2018 World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. France beat Belgium 1-0 to make the 2018 World Cup final, while Croatia upset England 2-1 in extra time. France enters the 2018 World Cup finals as -110 money line favorites, meaning you'd need to wager $110 on a French victory to win $100. Croatia is going off at +360 World Cup odds (risk $100 to win $360), while a draw in regulation returns +230. In two-way betting on which country wins outright, France is -250 and Croatia is +200. The Over-Under for total goals scored in the 2018 World Cup final is 2.

The model is crushing the World Cup knockout stage. It strongly recommending Croatia as an underdog at +135 against England in the semifinals. The result: Croatia stamped its ticket to the Russia 2018 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Croatia beat England in the semifinals. France beat Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals. Brazil and Belgium also won their Round of 16 matchups.



The model knows Croatia qualified for its first FIFA World Cup final in just its fifth appearance at the tournament. The Croats came from behind and upset favored England in Wednesday's semifinal that was decided in extra time. Croatia became the first team to play extra time in three consecutive World Cup matches since England in 1990.



Croatia went down early, but equalized behind Ivan Perisic's second-half goal to force extra time. Perisic has now been involved in 10 goals at major tournaments for Croatia (six goals and four assists).

The model also knows France enters the 2018 World Cup final with a ton of confidence after defeating Argentina (4-3), Uruguay (2-0) and Belgium (1-0) in its last three matches.

Kylian Mbappe has been the breakout star for France at Russia 2018, becoming just the second teenager to score multiple goals in a knockout match at the World Cup.



However, it has been Antoine Griezmann's veteran presence that propelled France to its third World Cup final appearance. Griezmann has been directly involved in 13 of France's last 20 goals scored in major tournaments, with nine goals and four assists.



This will be France's second consecutive major tournament final after Euro 2016, when Les Bleus were beaten by Portugal in extra time.

