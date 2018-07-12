2018 World Cup final: France vs. Croatia referee assignment goes to Argentina's Nestor Pitana
Pitana has been the lead official in four matches, including one for each team
On Thursday, FIFA announced its referee assignments for the France vs. Croatia World Cup final in Moscow. Most notably, Argentina's Nestor Pitana will be the lead official for the match in Moscow. It's the second time there's been an Argentinian lead ref for a World Cup final, with the other occurring in 2006's match between Italy and France.
Pitana has been the lead on four matches thus far and has experience dealing with players from both teams this tournament.
- Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Opening match)
- Mexico vs. Sweden (June 27)
- Croatia vs. Denmark (July 1, knockout stage)
- France vs. Uruguay (July 6, quarterfinals)
The upcoming match will be his fifth on the tournament. The assistant referees, Hernan Maidana and Juan P. Belatti, are also from Argentina. The fourth official and the assistant ref are both from the Netherlands, Bjorn Kuipers and Erwin Zeinstra. Kuipers has also officiated four matches this Cup as a lead official.
Les Bleus and Vatreni kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday in the World Cup final in Moscow, as they both try to lay claim to the 2018 trophy. You can stream the match on fuboTV (Try for free).
