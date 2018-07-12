2018 World Cup final kits: Croatia back in checkered jersey, France lives up to Les Bleus nickname with uniform combo

France and Croatia are in the World Cup final, as Les Bleus will seek out their second World Cup victory 20 years after their first title. Croatia, meanwhile, is making its first appearance in the final in just its fifth appearance. Croatia's best finish in the Cup is third place in 1998, a year in which it lost to France in the semifinals. Here's what both teams wore that game:

France v Croatia, 1998 World Cup semi-final pic.twitter.com/xHT7rUKHJl — Museum of Jerseys (@museumofjerseys) July 11, 2018

Croatia has no intention of replicating that loss in the final. Both teams will be wearing kits that are true to their nicknames for that final.

It would be wrong to see France in anything but its navy kit for the final match. Vatreni (The Blazers), meanwhile, are going back to their red and white checkered kits for the final, moving away from the black they wore against England in semis. While France is going with solid blue, Croatia will have all-white shorts and socks to complement the red.

Hugo Lloris of France will be in a gold keeper's jersey, whereas Croatia's Danjiel Subasic will be in green. The official will be in turquoise.

Les Bleus and Vatreni kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday in the World Cup final in Moscow, as they both try to lay claim to the 2018 trophy. You can stream the match on fuboTV (Try for free).