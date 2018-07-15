2018 World Cup final: Pitch invaders interrupt France vs. Croatia match in Russia

Apparently Luzhniki Stadium had a slight lapse of security during its World Cup final match between France and Croatia. In the second half with France leading 2-1 and Croatia advancing the ball up the final third, a posse of pitch invaders interrupted the match before quickly being accosted and dragged -- not so nicely -- off the pitch.

Because if there's one country you want to embarrass on a national stage with its president in attendance, it's Russia.

What the actual...

Putin must be fuming.

Here the all action after pitch invasion, as you didn’t see on tv pic.twitter.com/c0v2E7TIh4 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 15, 2018

The real question is, how in the world do this many people even get on the pitch?

While fans on Twitter were certainly amused by the incident, there was an underlying annoyance that people would think this is a good idea at the biggest soccer match in the world.

Russia is among the last countries I would want to pitch-invade but this World Cup really has it all huh — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) July 15, 2018

I can’t wait until the robots replace us https://t.co/Hjmxs9LHdI — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) July 15, 2018

There was like FOUR fans on the field. How does that even happen? — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) July 15, 2018

people are dumb — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) July 15, 2018

This #WorldCupFinal has had everything so far:

- Own goals

- People bleeding from the neck

- FANS ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/eSOjrDXa1L — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 15, 2018

Not sure we’ll be seeing those pitch invaders again. Ever. Anywhere. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 15, 2018

Four pitch invaders in uniforms unceremoniously being dragged away. #WorldCupFinal — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 15, 2018

Who knows why anyone thought that this was a good idea. Rushing the field is always stupid, and fans don't even enjoy it, especially in a sport like soccer where things are relatively nonstop.

Luckily, the disruption was minimal and their 15 seconds of fame was more like five seconds. Both teams were visibly annoyed by the situation, with Croatia's Dejan Lovren reacting to one of them himself, but play resumed shortly after.