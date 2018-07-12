2018 World Cup final TV and streaming schedule: How to watch France vs. Croatia in English or Spanish

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost done. Just two more matches, including the big final on Sunday between France and Croatia. But how can you watch in English or Spanish?

In the United States, Fox has the rights for the tournament in English, while Telemundo has the Spanish broadcasting rights. Fox will air in English and Telemundo will air in Spanish. You can stream all the games through fuboTV (try for free).

Third Place



Saturday, July 14

Belgium vs. England, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, July 15

France vs. Croatia, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo