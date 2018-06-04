2018 World Cup: France team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

This summer marks 20 years since France hosted and won the World Cup. Entering Russia 2018, Didier Deschamps' squad has as strong a team as any other country and is one of the favorites to finish the summer as the world's top team.

France is stacked, with its talented attack leading the way. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 15

Best finish: Champions (1998)

Last World Cup: Quarterfinals

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. Australia at 6 a.m. ET on FS1

June 21 - vs. Peru at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 26 - vs. Denmark at 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Monaco).

On standby: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Mathieu Debuchy (Saint-Etienne), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).

Best Player

It's a tie between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and in-form striker Antoine Griezmann. Lloris is one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, while Griezmann has been sensational this season and will be linked to some major clubs in the summer. Having a player like each on opposite ends of the field makes France a top contender.

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old PSG star is so fast, and his ability down the wing works well with mobile forwards like Griezmann, like with Neymar at PSG. He doesn't have a bunch of strength, but he makes up for it with his speed and smarts. He's already arrived on the world stage, but here's a chance to prove he can one day be the world's top player.

Outlook

France has a very workable group and is as strong as any team from top to bottom. But there are some major injury concerns. They lost Laurent Koscielny and could be losing Dimitri Payet. Others will have to step up, but when you can replace them with guys like Raphael Varane and Thomas Lemar, you are in a good spot. It's win or bust for Les Bleus this summer.