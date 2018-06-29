2018 World Cup: France vs. Argentina odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage kicks off with a marquee matchup as France takes on Argentina on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Argentina is No. 5 in the FIFA world rankings, while France is No. 7. But while France edged out Denmark for a Group C title, Argentina struggled for second place in Group D. Sportsbooks have France at +135 (risk $100 to win $135), with Argentina at +240. A draw after 90 minutes of play is +200 and the over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on France and Argentina. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing only over at SportsLine.



The model knows neither team has shown its potential at the 2018 World Cup yet. France slogged to one-goal wins over Australia and Peru before a scoreless draw with Denmark. Despite the lackluster play, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and the defense allowed just one goal.



Argentina didn't qualify for the Round of 16 until the final minutes of its third game. After a shocking draw with Iceland and a 3-0 blowout loss to Croatia, the team edged Nigeria, 2-1, to advance to the Russia 2018 knockout stage.



This World Cup notwithstanding, France has lost just once in its last 15 matches. Argentina, meanwhile, is in a long slump, having won just four of 14.



However, the Albiceleste have Lionel Messi, the top scorer in team history and one of the most successful players in the history of the game. And they won't have to face Germany, which has knocked them out of the last three World Cups.



So which hungry nation wins Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong France-Argentina money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.