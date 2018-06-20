2018 World Cup: France vs. Peru odds, expert picks, insider predictions

France gave what was widely considered an underwhelming performance in its first-round 2018 World Cup victory over Australia. Conversely, Peru played well but was on the short end of an agonizing 1-0 loss to Denmark in which it missed several opportunities. Both clubs will hope for better showings when they meet Thursday at 11 a.m. ET in a critical Group C World Cup match. Sportsbooks have France as a -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100), while Peru pays 6-1 to win outright as an underdog. The draw is priced at +320 and the over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.

Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together, with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

Sumpter returned $100 bettors a profit of $745 on his opening-round World Cup selections, a run that included a whopping +385 payback for accurately pegging a draw between Iceland and Argentina.

His model anticipates an improved effort from France, one of the 2018 World Cup favorites that appeared lethargic in its 2-1 opening win. A penalty shot and late goal that deflected off a defender helped seal the victory.

Australia dominated most of a scoreless first half and made a spirited rally in five minutes of added time, but was unable to score the equalizer. Despite its shortcomings, France was still the only club among the five World Cup favorites to win its opening match.

The Soccerbot also is aware that Peru was lauded for its intensity despite a lack of efficiency and somewhat conservative approach against Denmark. Many World Cup observers have noted that Peru must take more risks in order to stand a chance of beating France, though doing so could open some opportunities for the favorite in transition.

Peru beat France 1-0 in a 1982 friendly in the only other prior meeting between these clubs.

So which hungry nation wins Thursday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong France-Peru money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.