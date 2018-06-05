2018 World Cup: Germany team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Germany is back at the World Cup four years after winning it, and this squad may be even stronger than the least. A strong defensive core returns for the most part, while a young, ambitious attack could be the key to making yet another really deep run.

It's a new-look Germany that once again has high expectations Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 18

Best finish: Champions (4X)

Last World Cup: 2014, champions

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 17 - vs. Mexico at 11 a.m. ET on FS1

June 23 - vs. Sweden at 11 a.m. ET on Fox

June 27 - vs. South Korea at 10 a.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (FC Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Best Player

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich, who missed most of the league season with an injury, but is expected to play in the tournament. He's one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, but even if he can't go, the Germans will be fine. That's because backup Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also one of the world's top goalkeepers, starring for Barcelona.

Player to watch

There are some serious questions in attack when it comes to a true forward. Thomas Muller isn't one, and Mario Gomez is way past his prime despite being just 32. He never had much of a step but his mobility has decreased and isn't a big-time threat (watch him lead the tournament in goals). So the guy to watch is Timo Werner, the young striking sensation of Red Bull Leipzig. He's scored 21 goals each in both of the last two seasons and had seven goals in 10 matches for Germany last year. He's a very smart player, doesn't need much room to put a shot on frame and could be one of the breakout stars this summer.

Outlook

When it is Germany at a World Cup, you can expect them to make a run. They've made at least the quarterfinals in every tournament since 1982, and they've been in the semifinals in every tournament since 2002. This team no longer has guys like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Lukas Podolski, Philipp Lahm or Miroslav Klose, but you can argue squad is even better and has more potential. Expect Joachim Low's team to make it at least to the semifinals and possibly go back-to-back.