2018 World Cup: Germany vs. Mexico odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Reigning champion Germany embarks on its title defense Sunday at 11 a.m. ET when it faces Mexico in a Group F match at Luzhniki Stadium in the 2018 World Cup. Germany is a -205 sportsbook favorite (bet $205 to win $100), while Mexico offers a 6-1 payout as an underdog. The draw is priced at +325 and the over-under for goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5. Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see who soccer expert Thomas Rongen has chosen.

The Dutch-American commentator boasts an incomparable soccer background. He's the former assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team and was the former head coach of the U.S. men's Under-20 team. He also was named MLS coach of the year in 1996 for the Tampa Bay Mutiny.



Now, Rongen has broken down every World Cup roster and locked in confident 2018 World Cup picks for Germany-Mexico.



He knows Germany is a heavy favorite to emerge from Group F and is the favorite at most betting outlets with 2018 World Cup odds to win of 4-1.



Germany's roster has seen a bit of turnover in the past four years, but it still boasts a star-laden lineup. Standout goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned just in time for the World Cup.



Strikers Timo Lerner and Thomas Muller lead the offensive attack, while the defense is bolstered by an experienced duo in Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.



Mexico is widely viewed as boasting one of the most potent attacks in the 2018 World Cup field, but some concerns surround its recent performances in preparation for the tournament. Those include a narrow win over Scotland and a scoreless draw against Wales, neither of which made the World Cup.



The offense is led by stars Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano, but there is concern about the health and effectiveness of veteran midfielder Andres Guardado. He has battled injuries leading up to the World Cup.



So who wins Germany vs. Mexico? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Rongen's exclusive World Cup picks for Germany-Mexico, all from the Dutch-American soccer coach who served as chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team.