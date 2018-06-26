2018 World Cup: Germany vs. South Korea odds, expert picks, insider predictions

On the brink of elimination from the World Cup, Germany showed poise and resilience just in time in its dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Sweden. Now, the defending champs can put themselves in position to move on from Group F with a win Wednesday against South Korea (10 a.m. ET). Sportsbooks have Germany as a massive -700 favorite (bet $700 to win $100), while South Korea pays 16-1 to win outright as an underdog in the latest 2018 World Cup odds. The draw is priced at +750 (bet $100 to win $750), and the over-under for total goals scored is three.

The model is aware Germany is likely to be motivated and galvanized following its dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden that was sealed with a spectacular goal from Toni Kroos in stoppage time.

Germany was upset by Mexico in its opener and risked elimination from the World Cup against Sweden, which it trailed 1-0 at the break. Before the tournament, Germany was among the betting favorites to win, and it has now returned to the top four with odds around 6-1 at most betting outlets.

The model knows Germany needs a win to avoid being bounced from the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.

South Korea could spoil Germany's comeback story with an unlikely one of its own. South Korea has lost its past four World Cup matches and has scored just one goal combined in losses to Mexico and Sweden.

But the team could advance if it beats the four-time world champions and Sweden loses to Mexico. However, South Korea will be without captain Ki Sung-yueng, who was ruled out with a left calf injury.

