2018 World Cup Golden Boot race, goal tracker: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty to match England's Harry Kane
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you miss
The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.
And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup trophy.
Five players have scored more than one goal thus far in the tournament. Below you'll find a list of the top scorers in Russia.
Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup
- Harry Kane, England, 5 goals
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, 4 goals
- Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, 4 goals
- Denis Cheryshev, Russia, 3 goals
- Diego Costa, Spain, 3 goals
Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.
June 25: Spain 2, Morocco 2
Morocco goals from Khalid Boutaib (14') Youssef En-Nesyri (81') were canceled out by goals from Isco (19') Iago Aspas (90'+1') for Spain in a 2-2 draw.
June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
A Ricardo Quaresma (45') goal for Portugal was canceled out by a Karim Ansarifard (90'+3') goal for Iran in a 1-1 draw.
Ronaldo missed a penalty that would've given Portugal first place in Group B and CR7 a share of the Golden Boot lead with England's Harry Kane.
June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0
Goals from Luis Suarez (10') and Edinson Cavani (90'), and an own goal from Denis Cheryshev (23') gave Uruguay its third win of the tournament and clinched the top spot in Group A.
June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Mo Salah ('22) scores but Saudi Arabia bounce back with goals from Salman Al-Faraj (45'+6') and Salem Al-Dawsari (90'+5') to beat Egypt.
June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0
Goals from Yerry Mina (40'), Radamel Falcao (70') and Juan Cuadrado (75') gave the Cafeteros their first win of the tournament and eliminated Poland from reaching the knockout stage.
June 24: Japan 1, Senegal 1
Senegal goals from Sadio Mane (11') and Moussa Wague (71') were canceled out by goals from Takashi Inui (34') and Keisuke Honda (78') for Japan in a 2-2 draw.
June 24: England 6, Panama 1
A Harry Kane (22', 45'+1', 62') hat-trick, a John Stones (8', 40') double and a goal from Jesse Lingard (36') was all England needed to dispatch Panama, which scored its first World Cup goal, thanks to Felipe Baloy (78').
June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1
Sweden had Germany on the ropes after Ola Toivonen (32') used his best chip shot to put his team ahead at the half. Germany responded right out the gate, with Marco Reus (48') getting his team back in it. Things looked headed to a draw before Germany, playing with 10 men, received the push they needed from Toni Kroos (90+5') off a free-kick toe tap.
June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Mexico scored a goal in each half, with Carlos Vela bagging a penalty kick (26') and Javier Hernandez finishing off a counter attack (66') before Son Heung-min (90+3') got a late goal to pull South Korea within one.
June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Belgium got a brace from Romelu Lukaku (16', 45'+3') and Eden Hazard (6', 51') and a goal from Michy Batshuayi (90') to cancel out goals from Tunisia's Dylan Bronn (18') and Wahbi Khazri (90'+3').
June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1
Switzerland eked by Serbia with a pair of unanswered goals after Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic opened up the scoring for Serbia in just the fifth minute. Granit Xhaka (52') scored the equalizer, while Xherdan Shaqiri gave Switzerland the lead in the 90th minute.
June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0
The Super Eagles were flying high on Friday when they scored their first two goals of the World Cup against a stout Iceland team. Musa broke things open early in the second half with this spectacular touch off a cross that lofted the ball into the air before he buried in the back of the net. He added one more for good measure in the 75th minute after scooting past the keeper.
June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0
Just when it looked like we might get our first scoreless game of the Cup, Philippe Coutinho (90+1') finally broke the 0-0 tie. While that goal almost certainly would have been enough, Coutinho later found Neymar Jr. streaking up the pitch to score again (90+7'). Brazil ultimately got its first win of the Cup after a dominant performance against Costa Rica finally paid off.
June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0
Croatia pulls off the surprise of the World Cup with win over Argentina, clinching a spot into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Ante Rebi (53'), Luka Modric (80') and Ivan Rakitic (90'+1') all scored for Croatia.
June 21: France 1, Peru 0
The French teenager Kylian Mbappe (34') joined elite company as the youngest player to score in a World Cup for France in a 1-0 win.
June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1
Australia kept its hopes of advancing out of group play alive with a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Christian Eriksen (7') opened the scoring for Denmark, with Australia's Mile Jedinak (38') scoring a goal off a VAR-induced penalty kick.
June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0
Another match, another 1-0 finish. Spain rounded out Wednesday's games with a 1-0 win over Iran. A Diego Costa (54') goal proved to be the difference against Iran, despite a controversial VAR decision to erase a goal from Iran late.
June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0
Something is going to have to give for Uruguay, which notched its second 1-0 victory of the tournament with a win over Saudi Arabia. A Luis Suarez (23') tap-in off of a corner gave Uruguay the lead, before La Celeste bit down and held out for the rest of the match to put their point total at six.
June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
You get one guess as to who put up the lone goal in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo (4') scored his fourth goal of the Cup on a header. And even though Morocco threatened time and time again, it simply couldn't score its first goal of the tournament.
June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Russia kept rolling in their second World Cup match, but the first score of the day came in the 47th minute on the tournament's fifth own goal, one shy of tying the all-time record set in 1998. Then Denis Cheryshev (59'), who scored two in the opener, made it 2-0 before Artem Dzyuba (62') put it away three minutes later with a cool finish. Mohamed Salah (73') did score the first World Cup goal of his career after being taken down in the box, but it was not enough for Egypt.
June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1
The second upset of the day had a few very strange goals. Senegal opened the scoring in the first half with a Polish own goal off of a shot from Idrissa Gana (37'), and then extended its lead to 2-0 on a bizarre goal from M'Baye Niang (60') in which he came onto the pitch and got behind the defense. Poland cut the lead in half late with a goal from Grzegorz Krychowiak (86'), but it ultimately wasn't enough.
June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Colombia went down a man in just the third minute of the match, when a Carlos Sanchez hand ball led to a Shinji Kagawa (6') penalty kick goal. Colombia eventually responded on a gorgeous free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero (39') that went under the wall. After knocking on the door for much of the second half, Japan reclaimed the lead for the last time on a header from Yuya Osako (73').
June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Tunisia held its own after an early onslaught, but Harry Kane's two goals (11', 90'+1') barely gave England the edge. A penalty from Ferjani Sassi (35') equalized a 1-0 match, but Kane's goal in stoppage time simply came at the best moment.
June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Panama's first World Cup match didn't go as planned, but you can't face much firmer competition than Belgium. After threatening throughout the first half, Dries Mertens (47') put Belgium on the board with a wonderful volley. Romelu Lukaku (69', 75') added two more goals to cement the win.
June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Sweden tops South Korea behind captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick goal (65').
June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (20') and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (50') found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw.
June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
A first-half goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano (35') helped El Tri earn a massive upset over the reigning World Cup champs.
June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
A free kick goal by Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (56') proved to be the difference.
June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Croatia cruised to a win in their opener, with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32') knocking the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal. Luka Modric (71') made no mistake on a penalty kick later in the match, finishing with accuracy.
June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Peru was unable to capitalize on their chances in the first hour of this match before Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (59') delivered what would be the only goal of the match.
June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Sergio Aguero (19') put Argentina on the board with a tough-to-stop strike into the top left corner of the net. Iceland quickly responded thanks to Alfred Finnbogason (23'), who scored his team's first ever World Cup goal. Despite chances later in the match, that's how things would end in this one.
June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Australia's penalty kick goal from Mile Jedinak (62') was not enough against France. An Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal (58') and a late score by Paul Pogba (80') was enough to give Les Bleus the win.
June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Ronaldo stole the storylines for this match, but Spain still came away from it with a point against Portugal in spite of his ridiculous performance. Diego Costa put up a pair of equalizers of his own before Nacho gave Spain its first lead, which Ronaldo of course erased.
June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scored an own goal (90'+5') deep into stoppage time to give Iran the win.
June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.
June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:
