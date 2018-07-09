2018 World Cup Golden Boot race, odds, picks: Three players who can overtake Harry Kane

With just four teams remaining in the 2018 World Cup, the options are narrowing for who will win the Golden Boot, awarded to the highest-scoring player in the tournament. Harry Kane of England, who has scored six goals, is the favorite in the latest 2018 Golden Boots odds at 1-7. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (10-1) and France's Antoine Griezmann (25-1) are among the contenders trying to close the gap in the 2018 Golden Boot race.

Before you lock in your 2018 Golden Boot picks, you need to see what international soccer insider Thomas Rongen has to say.

The Dutch-American TV commentator boasts an incomparable football background -- assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team, MLS Coach of the Year and head coach of the U.S. men's under-20 team. And he has had his finger on the pulse of this tournament, confidently picking 30-1 long shot Croatia to make the semifinals.

Now he has studied the remaining field and broken down the candidates to win the 2018 Golden Boot race. He's sharing his picks over at SportsLine.

Kane is the heavy favorite as he tries to become the first English player since 1986 to win the World Cup Golden Boot.

But Rongen has identified three players with a strong chance to catch him, including Kylian Mbappe of France, who enters the semifinals with three goals on six shots in the 2018 World Cup.

That's because he has shown the ability to pile up goals in a hurry, like when he scored twice against Argentina in the Round of 16. He became the first teenager since 1958 to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.

Mbappe's speed is a huge x-factor -- giving him the ability to slip behind defenders and gain opportunities in space. France will rely on that play-making ability in a huge way as it looks to win its first World Cup title since 1998.

Rongen has also identified a long shot who is primed to make a run at the Golden Boot because he handles penalty kicks and can add to his tally in a hurry. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot award and which long shot should you be all over? Check out the updated odds below and then visit SportsLine to see picks and analysis from an international football insider.

Harry Kane 1-7

Romelu Lukalu 10-1

Antoine Griezmann 25-1

Kylian Mbappe 25-1

Eden Hazard 200-1

Luka Modric 250-1

Jesse Lingard 300-1