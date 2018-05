2018 World Cup: Mexico preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Mexico finished first in CONCACAF qualifying and hope to once again impress at the World Cup with some young talent looking to set the tone, mixed in with some cup veterans. El Tri has made it out of the group stage in every World Cup it has participated in since 1986 (seven cups - was banned from 1990 World Cup), and it plans to do the same this time but faces a challenging group that may be the best from top to bottom.

Mexico tends do to well during the group stage. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 16

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986.

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. Germany at 11 a.m. ET on FS1

June 23 - vs. South Korea at 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 27 - vs. Sweden at 10 a.m. on Fox

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Diego Reyes (FC Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Oswaldo Alanis (Getafe), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America).

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Rafa Marquez (Atlas), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy).

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Jurgen Damm (Tigres).

Best Player

Hirving Lozano. The former Pachuca man and now PSV star is attracting interest from the Premier League and La Liga and rightfully saw. "Chucky" may be just 22, but he's an established budding star who has the potential to score a big summer move with a great showing. He's a fine winger who has speed, controls the ball really well and can produce consistently in attack.

Player to watch

Carlos Vela. He fell off the map a bit with his feud with the Mexico FA, but now that he's back, it's a big plus for this team because he's been killing it at Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer. Vela scored seven goals in his first 11 matches for the MLS new boys and he's looked good doing it. He is healthy, confident and ready to go, and with him on one side and Lozano on the other, Mexico's in good shape in the final third.

Outlook

Similar to how Germany always seems to make it to the semifinals, Mexico always seems to make it at least to the Round of 16. One has to wonder what 39-year-old Rafa Marquez's role will be, and if it is anytihng other than locker room leader, he'll be an easy, slow target for attackers. This Mexican team has some serious quality, especially in the final third, but a tricky group could mean a group stage exit. They should finish second in their group though, but South Korea could cause this time some trouble. Expect them to be among the final 16.