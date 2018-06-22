2018 World Cup: Mexico vs. South Korea odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Mexico and South Korea conclude the second round of pool play at the 2018 World Cup on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Mexico pulled off an opening-round shocker over World Cup favorite Germany in its opener, while Korea fell to Sweden. Mexico is posted at -165 World Cup odds for the match, meaning you'd need to wager $165 to win $100 on an outright victory. South Korea is at +500 (risk $100 to win $500), while a draw is +275. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.



In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The model nailed the Argentina-Iceland draw at +385, the Brazil-Switzerland draw at +360, Iran (+275) over Morocco, and Senegal (+220) over Poland, just to name a few.



The model knows Mexico is looking to use the momentum from a 1-0 win over Germany to carry it on Saturday. Three more points Saturday clinches a spot in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.



Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa was masterful in the net, becoming the only goalie ever to shut out both Germany and Brazil at the World Cup.



Meanwhile, South Korea arguably looked like the stronger team in its match, but Sweden converted the lone goal on a video-confirmed penalty kick in the second half.



Now, the Koreans, the 57th-ranked team by FIFA, need a win Saturday before facing Germany in their final pool matchup in Russia 2018.



